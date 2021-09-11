Navya Naveli Nanda And Khushi Kapoor's Friday Night, Done Right. See Pics

Navya Nanda with Khushi Kapoor. (courtesy navyananda)

Highlights Navya posted pictures from he get-together with Khushi

"Love these," commented Shweta Bachchan Nanda

"Beauty," wrote Maheep Kapoor

Navya Naveli Nanda has taken the responsibility to make our weekends brighter. Navya and her infectious smile have once again stolen our hearts. If you are thinking we are overdoing it, then please take a moment and look at the fresh set of photos on her Instagram. The pictures are from Navya's day out with her friends Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Gauri Kanade. In one of the frames, we can also spot Navya giving a hug to Khushi. They look cute. Caption? Just a bunch of light bulbs. Fair enough. Khushi Kapoor was the first one to drop a comment under the photo. She wrote, “Partner” along with a few white heart emojis. The next one was from Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan. “Love these,” it read. Maheep Kapoor, who is Shayana's mother, said, “Beauty” and added a couple of emojis.

We know you don't need an occasion to catch with your dear friends. But, Navya Naveli Nanda and the gang came under a roof to ring in their friend Gauri Kanade's birthday. Shanaya Kapoor shared a picture with the birthday girl on Instagram Stories. Here we see the two striking a fun pose. “Happy Birthday, sister,” wrote Shanaya.

Screenshot of Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram story.

Before this, Shanaya Kapoor allowed us to look at the preparations for the party night. In the mirror selfie clicked by Shanaya, she is seen holding her furry friend in one hand as Gauri Kanade works on her eye make-up. “Waiting for the birthday girl to get ready,” Shanaya wrote along with the picture. Navya Naveli Nanda also shared a picture of the birthday girl. Khushi Kapoor also reshared her picture with Navya Naveli Nanda. She added a pink heart GIF to it. It is just us, or you too missed Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. Don't be sad. We have something for you here. Take a look at some of the pictures shared by them earlier:

We wish to see more such happy pictures. What about you?