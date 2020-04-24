'Natkhat Balak' Varun Dhawan Gets Epic Birthday Wish From Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor )

Highlights Varun Dhawan turned 33 on Friday

His friends from the industry wished him on social media

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Coolie No 1

First, happy birthday, Varun Dhawan! On the actor's 33rd birthday, his "brother from another mother" Arjun Kapoor shared a major throwback on social media and wished him in the coolest way possible. Arjun picked a picture from his pre-transformation days, in which he can be seen taking a selfie with "natkhat balak" Varun and gave their fans a glimpse of their "hairy tales." In his post, Arjun Kapoor made fun of their "bad haircuts" and specially of the Street Dancer 3D actor's "swami type ka" hairstyle. Calling Varun Dhawan the "content makes par excellence" and the "new rapper in the town," Arjun wrote: "Bad (haircuts in this case) boys for life. Happy birthday, Varun Dhawan. The content maker par excellence, the new rapper in town and the natkhat balak forever! #hairytales #swamitypeka #brotherfromanothermother #facecreamernumber1."

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's birthday post for Varun Dhawan here:

Other than Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar also wished his "crazy happy and lovely child" on his birthday. Varun has worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan and he later made his acting debut with Karan's 2012 film Student Of The Year. The duo have worked together in several films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kalank.

Here's how Karan Johar wished Varun Dhawan:

Nora Fatehi, who shared screen space with Varun in Street Dancer 3D, selected "one of her favourite pictures" of them and wrote: "I wish you all the best boo boo! Many more years of success, good health and laughter."

Screenshot of Nora Fatehi's Instagram story.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in his father David Dhawan's film Coolie No 1.