National Awards: What OG Shreya Ghoshal Wrote After Her 5th Win

The 69th National Awards were extra special for Shreya Ghoshal. The singer received her 5th award at the ceremony hosted in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday. Shreya Ghoshal's 5th win was for the song Mayava Chayava from the Tamil film Iravin Nizhal. The singer shared a clip from the moment she was receiving her award from the President Droupadi Murmu and she wrote in her caption, "God has been very kind to me... Received the national award from the Honourable President Smt Droupadi Murmu ji today. Grateful for this honour. 69th National Film Awards. My special thanks go to AR Rahman sir, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Rakendu Mouli Vennelakanti for the beautiful song Mayava Chayava from Iravin Nizhal."

In the comments section of Shreya Ghoshal's post, her Instafam congratulated her. Sonu Nigam commented, "God bless you my dear Shreya...So proud of you." Sunidhi Chauhan added, "Congratulations." TV star Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Legend." Shaan added, "Keep shining dear Shreya." Dia Mirza's comment read, "Congratulations Shreyaaaa." Mithila Palkar wrote, "Congratulations, you! You're amazing." Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen wrote, "Congratulations."

Speaking of Shreya Ghoshal's long list of accolades. She has previously won the National Award 4 times. She won her first National Award for Bairi Piya from Devdas in 2003. She also won the National Awards for the track Dheere Jalna (Paheli) and Yeh Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met. She won for two songs in 2010 for Jiv Dangla from the Marathi film Jogva and Pherari Mon from the film Antaheen.

Shreya Ghoshal's discography clearly needs no introduction. She became super popular after she sang tracks for the 2002 hit film Devdas. Shreya is also known for singing Piyu Bole from Parineeta, Jadu Hai Nasha Hai from Jism, Barso Re from Guru, Ooh La La from The Dirty Picture, Manwa Lage from Happy New Year and Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank, Param Sundari from the film Mimi, among many others.