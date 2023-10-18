National Awards: Kriti Sanon Shares BTS Video - 'Feeling So Much Gratitude'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: kritisanon)

A day after receiving the prestigious National Award in Delhi for her role in Mimi, actress Kriti Sanon treated her fans to a behind the scenes video of her getting ready for the event. The video, spanning over a few seconds, shows the Mimi actor inside a makeup room as she says, "Very very excited, very nervous. I have not eaten anything since morning. Very emotional." In the next frame we see her, dressed in a beautiful white saree and posing for pictures with her parents. The scene then shifts to the event where we see her receiving the prize from President Droupadi Murmu on stage. The video ends on a happy note as we see Kriti Sanon posing with her team with the prize in her hand. everyone then shouts "yay."

Kriti Sanon captioned the video: "Zameen badli nahi, toh aasmaan badal gaya. When we are in a moment, its very rare that we know that its gonna be one of the best moments of our lives.. yesterday felt like that! Had my loved ones around.. missed you Nups @nupursanon , Dinoo, @laxman.utekar sir and the team of Mimi! Had them in my heart! Feeling so much Gratitude!."

Alia and Kriti shared the Best Actress National Award at the 69th edition of the prestigious ceremony. Alia won for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Kriti was awarded for her role in Laxman Utekar's Mimi. On Instagram, Kriti posted photos with fellow winners including oner with Alia Bhatt and wrote, "Alia! Our smiles say it all. Will remember our moment we just shared before getting on stage. PS_ Ranbir did click a cute pic haan."

Alia Bhatt, responding to Kriti Sanon's Instagram story, wrote, "Congratulations Mimi. Yesterday was so much more special cause of the moment we shared...Lots of love neighbour. Meet soon so Ranbir can take more pictures of us haha."

See Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon's Instagram exchange here:

On Tuesday, Kriti Sanon treated her fans to some lovely pictures of herself and her parents posing with the prize. In one picture, Kriti Sanon's dad can be seen planting a kiss on her cheeks as her mom hugs her tighly. Kriti Sanon captioned the pictures, "The feeling is not easy to describe in words. Today will be one of the most memorable days of my life."

This is what Kriti Sanon posted:

Kriti Sanon made her debut with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff. She is popular for her performances in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Raabta, Dilwale.