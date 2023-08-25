National Awards: Alia Bhatt Gets Big Love From Mom-In-Law Neetu Kapoor - 'So, So Proud'

Alia Bhatt poses with her mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor at an event.

Alia Bhatt is over the moon and why shouldn't she be, the actress today won her first National Award in the Best Actress category for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. While wishes are pouring in for the Gully Boy star, one of the sweetest wishes came from none other than her mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actress, who is often seen giving shout-outs to her daughter-in-law did nothing different on Thursday. Sharing a picture of Alia Bhatt on her Instagram feed, Neetu Kapoor gushed, "so so soo proud of you Alia Bhatt for your first national award. God bless."

See what Neetu Kapoor posted:

Alia Bhatt instantly replied to the messages. Resharing the post, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Love you."

See Alia Bhatt's reply here:

Following in the footsteps of her mother, Neetu Kapoor's daughter and Alia Bhatt's sister-in-law Ridhima Kapoor Sahni also wished Alia on her big win. Sharing a poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, Ridhima wrote, "Congratulations, dear Alia and Kriti."

See her post here:

Alia Bhatt shared a joyful post after her big win with two pictures of herself; in the first, she strikes the backwards namaste Gangubai pose that has become something of a trademark. Alia's post also includes a postscript to Kriti Sanon with whom she shares the Best Actress prize. Kriti has been awarded for her role in Mimi.

Alia Bhatt name-checked Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in her post but he wasn't the only one. She wrote, “To Sanjay Sir, To the entire crew, To my family, To my team and last but most definitely not the least… To my audience” and added a heart emoji, “This national award is yours because without you ALL none of this would be possible. seriously!!! I am SO grateful. I do not take moments like these lightly. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can.”

Alia signed off with: “Love and light. Gangu (also known as alia)”

Alia's postscript addressed to Kriti Sanon read: “P.S – Kriti, I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi. It was such an honest and powerful performance. I cried and cried. So so well deserved. Shine on your star, the world is your oyster.”

See her beautiful post below:

Gangubai Kathiwadi, based on a real-life sex worker-turned-activist, won five National Awards including Alia Bhatt's Best Actress prize and Best Screenplay for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.