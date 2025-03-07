National Award-Winning Music Director D Imman's X Account Hacked: "Working On Recovery"

National Award-winning music director D Imman has recently informed his fans and followers that his official X (formerly Twitter) account has been hacked.

He shared an update on his Instagram, stating, "My official X (Twitter) account @immancomposer has been hacked. Please ignore any unauthorized posts. Working on recovery. I sincerely request X (Twitter) @Support to take immediate action to restore my account."

Additionally, D. Imman posted a statement in the form of a poster on Instagram, which read:

"Hello everyone, I want to inform you that my official X (Twitter) account (@immancomposer) has been hacked. The hacker has changed the email and password associated with my account and has even posted content within the last 24 hours."

He added, "I have currently reached out to 'X' support and am working on recovering my account as soon as possible. Since I've been in the music industry for over 20 years, my credibility and connection with my followers is extremely important to me. Any misleading or unauthorized content posted by the hacker does not represent me, and I urge everyone to ignore any suspicious posts or messages from my account for now."

"I sincerely request X (Twitter) to take immediate action and help me regain access. Thank you all for your patience and support during this time. I will update you once I have control of my account again," he concluded.

Currently, D Imman is involved in several Tamil and Telugu film projects. He also recently announced his involvement in scoring music for a new Kannada film, stating, "After #Kotigobba2 and #Natasaarvabhowma, I am excited to be a part of director Tharun Sudhir's next production. Love to all Kannadigas! My next Kannada musical will be a #DImmanMusical. Praise God!"