'Natasha Really Suffered': Fardeen Khan On Losing Twins In The Sixth Month Of Pregnancy

Fardeen Khan talks about losing twins (Courtesy: we_wish_birthday)

Fardeen Khan lost his father Feroz Khan in 2009 and after that, he and his wife Natasha faced many difficulties. In an interview, Fardeen revealed how he and Natasha lost twins in the sixth month of pregnancy and how it was difficult. He told Bollywood Hungama, "We had challenges in having children, so we had to go the IVF route. We had a bad experience with doctors here in Mumbai. Natasha really suffered because IVF is not easy. It's very hard on your body and on your health." In 2011, Fardeen Khan and Natasha shifted to London and started the IVF process. He added, "With Natasha, in one of her initial pregnancies, we had twins. She lost them at six months. That was very hard for us. It was a tough time. She did a live birth and we lost the babies."

After the bad experiences, Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha welcomed their daughter. "She gave us a lot of joy. When you go through an experience like that, when you see your child, you cherish life a lot more and you see it very deeply. You appreciate it so much more. When my daughter was born, she melted me. So, it was just being daddy," added Fardeen.

Fardeen Khan and Natasha got married in December 2005 and welcomed their daughter in 2013. In 2017, Fardeen and Natasha welcomed their son.

On the work front, Fardeen Khan is making a comeback to Bollywood and will be seen in Visfot with Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat and Krystle D'Souza. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati.

