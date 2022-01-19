Actor Fardeen Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Is Asymptomatic

Fardeen Khan was last seen in Dulha Mil Gaya.

Actor Fardeen Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. On his unverified Twitter handle, the actor announced on Wednesday. He wrote: "Tested positive for C-19." He added that he is asymptomatic. He tweeted, "Fortunately I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery." The 47-year-old actor added, "The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating."

Read Fardeen Khan's tweet here:

Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery. The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating. — Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) January 19, 2022

Fardeen Khan will make his comeback with a film titled Visfot. The film is the Hindi remake of the Venezuelan film Rock Paper Scissors (2012), which was the Venezuelan entry for Best Foreign Language Film at 85th Academy Awards. In the film, Fardeen Khan will co-star with Riteish Deshmukh, with whom he has earlier worked in the 2007 film Heyy Babyy. The film will also star Priya Bapat.

Fardeen Khan, son of late actor Feroz Khan. He is the cousin of actor Zayed Khan and interior designer Sussanne Khan.

Fardeen Khan made his debut in Bollywood in 1998 with Prem Aggan. After which, he starred in films such as Janasheen, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Darling. He is known for his comic roles in movies like No Entry and Heyy Babyy, to name a few. Fardeen Khan was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya, in which he co-starred with Sushmita Sen.

Last year, Fardeen Khan trended big time on social media after pictures of his physical transformation for his comeback film surfaced on the Internet.