Narendra Jha, Haider And Raees Actor, Dies Of Heart Attack At 55. 'Unbelievable', Tweet Celebs

Highlights Narendra Jha complained of chest pain, his driver said He was immediately rushed to the hospital "Tragic," tweeted Manoj Bajpayee and others

From captain house to ithihass he was one of@d first actors I worked with #RipNarendrajhahttps://t.co/pmRUdO4ZFE — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) March 14, 2018

Totally shocked to hear of the passing of #NarendraJha .. my co-star in #GhayalOnceAgain .. fine person, fine actor .. RIP dear friend — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) March 14, 2018

It's really shocking to hear about the sad demise of our friend #NarendraJha who was a brillinat actor & a great human being. Will miss U. #RIP. pic.twitter.com/vbpMzCRweP — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 14, 2018

What a shocker! Narendra Jha? This profession is truly a killer. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 14, 2018

I refuse to accept it. Life cannot be so damn unpredictable. I just met a hail n hearty Narendra Jha at the park last week. And now I'm hearing he passed away this morning. Such a splendid actor and a marvellous human being.

Rest in peace my friend. May God bless your soul. pic.twitter.com/qTYChpOguv — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 14, 2018