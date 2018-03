Narendra Jha, Haider And Raees Actor, Dies Of Heart Attack At 55. 'Unbelievable', Tweet Celebs

Highlights Narendra Jha complained of chest pain, his driver said He was immediately rushed to the hospital "Tragic," tweeted Manoj Bajpayee and others

From captain house to ithihass he was one of@d first actors I worked with #RipNarendrajhahttps://t.co/pmRUdO4ZFE — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) March 14, 2018

Totally shocked to hear of the passing of #NarendraJha .. my co-star in #GhayalOnceAgain .. fine person, fine actor .. RIP dear friend — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) March 14, 2018

It's really shocking to hear about the sad demise of our friend #NarendraJha who was a brillinat actor & a great human being. Will miss U. #RIP. pic.twitter.com/vbpMzCRweP — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 14, 2018

What a shocker! Narendra Jha? This profession is truly a killer. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 14, 2018

I refuse to accept it. Life cannot be so damn unpredictable. I just met a hail n hearty Narendra Jha at the park last week. And now I'm hearing he passed away this morning. Such a splendid actor and a marvellous human being.

Rest in peace my friend. May God bless your soul. pic.twitter.com/qTYChpOguv — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 14, 2018

Actor Narendra Jha, who featured in films likeand, died of heart attack on Wednesday morning, reports news agency IANS. He was 55. The actor's driver told IANS that Narendra Jha was at his farmhouse in Nanegaon, Maharashtra, when he complained of chest pain and was immediately rushed to the hospital. "He had no health issues and last night (Tuesday) he was fine. He ate properly and spoke to us. Things were fine. Around 4 am today, he felt a chest pain so we took him to a nearby hospital, but everything was over by then," IANS quoted Lakshman Singh as saying.The actor was best known for playing supporting roles in Bollywood - he played the role of the gangster Musa Bhai in Shah Rukh Khan's, Srinagar based doctor Hilaal Meer inand that of a cop in Hrithik Roshan's action thriller. 2016'swas his last film while on television, he was last seen in 2015'sandare some of his other TV shows. Narendra Jha also has films likeandon his resume.Bollywood is shocked at the sudden death of Narendra Jha and tweets mourning the actor have poured in on Twitter. "Unbelievable. Tragic. Don't know what's happening. Rest in peace Narendra Jha," tweeted Manoj Bajpayee while Central Board Of Film Certification member Ashoke Pandit added: "It's really shocking to hear about the sad demise of our friend Narendra Jha who was a brilliant actor and a great human being. Will miss U. #RIP."Earlier this month, Narendra Jha shot for a new filmin Vadodara before he returned to Maharashtra. Director Awani Agrawal told IANS that: "He was accompanied by his wife to the location. They left on March 8. He didn't have any health issue." Narendra Jha is survived by his wife Pankaja Thakur, former CEO of the Censor Board.(With IANS inputs)