Narendra Jha, Haider And Raees Actor, Dies Of Heart Attack At 55. 'Unbelievable', Tweet Celebs

The actor was best known for playing supporting roles in Bollywood - he played the role of the gangster Musa Bhai in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Srinagar based doctor Hilaal Meer in Haider and that of a cop in Hrithik Roshan's action thriller Kaabil. 2016's Father: Tale Of Love was his last film while on television, he was last seen in 2015's Tu Con Mai Con. Samvidhaan, Chhoona Hai Aasmaan, Ek Ghar Banaunga and SuperCops vs Supervillains are some of his other TV shows. Narendra Jha also has films like Ghayal Once Again, Force 2 and Hamari Adhuri Kahani on his resume.
Bollywood is shocked at the sudden death of Narendra Jha and tweets mourning the actor have poured in on Twitter. "Unbelievable. Tragic. Don't know what's happening. Rest in peace Narendra Jha," tweeted Manoj Bajpayee while Central Board Of Film Certification member Ashoke Pandit added: "It's really shocking to hear about the sad demise of our friend Narendra Jha who was a brilliant actor and a great human being. Will miss U. #RIP."
Unbelievable. Tragic.dont know whats https://t.co/4tTZ2QLrzL in peace narendra jha. https://t.co/Nvp3SzxAJA— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 14, 2018
Unbelievable https://t.co/TMNmNeDEkr— Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) March 14, 2018
From captain house to ithihass he was one of@d first actors I worked with #RipNarendrajhahttps://t.co/pmRUdO4ZFE— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) March 14, 2018
Totally shocked to hear of the passing of #NarendraJha .. my co-star in #GhayalOnceAgain .. fine person, fine actor .. RIP dear friend— Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) March 14, 2018
It's really shocking to hear about the sad demise of our friend #NarendraJha who was a brillinat actor & a great human being. Will miss U. #RIP. pic.twitter.com/vbpMzCRweP— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 14, 2018
What a shocker! Narendra Jha? This profession is truly a killer.— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 14, 2018
I refuse to accept it. Life cannot be so damn unpredictable. I just met a hail n hearty Narendra Jha at the park last week. And now I'm hearing he passed away this morning. Such a splendid actor and a marvellous human being.— Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 14, 2018
Rest in peace my friend. May God bless your soul. pic.twitter.com/qTYChpOguv
Earlier this month, Narendra Jha shot for a new film De Ijaazat Rahun Tujhme in Vadodara before he returned to Maharashtra. Director Awani Agrawal told IANS that: "He was accompanied by his wife to the location. They left on March 8. He didn't have any health issue."
