Narendra Jha, Haider And Raees Actor, Dies Of Heart Attack At 55. 'Unbelievable', Tweet Celebs

Narendra Jha was best known for playing the gangster Musa Bhai in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Srinagar based doctor Hilaal Meer in Haider

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 14, 2018 13:18 IST
222 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Narendra Jha, Haider And Raees Actor, Dies Of Heart Attack At 55. 'Unbelievable', Tweet Celebs

"Rest in peace Narendra Jha," tweeted Manoj Bajpayee (courtesy ashokepandit)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Narendra Jha complained of chest pain, his driver said
  2. He was immediately rushed to the hospital
  3. "Tragic," tweeted Manoj Bajpayee and others
Actor Narendra Jha, who featured in films like Raees, Kaabil, Haider and Mohenjo Daro, died of heart attack on Wednesday morning, reports news agency IANS. He was 55. The actor's driver told IANS that Narendra Jha was at his farmhouse in Nanegaon, Maharashtra, when he complained of chest pain and was immediately rushed to the hospital. "He had no health issues and last night (Tuesday) he was fine. He ate properly and spoke to us. Things were fine. Around 4 am today, he felt a chest pain so we took him to a nearby hospital, but everything was over by then," IANS quoted Lakshman Singh as saying.

The actor was best known for playing supporting roles in Bollywood - he played the role of the gangster Musa Bhai in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Srinagar based doctor Hilaal Meer in Haider and that of a cop in Hrithik Roshan's action thriller Kaabil. 2016's Father: Tale Of Love was his last film while on television, he was last seen in 2015's Tu Con Mai Con. Samvidhaan, Chhoona Hai Aasmaan, Ek Ghar Banaunga and SuperCops vs Supervillains are some of his other TV shows. Narendra Jha also has films like Ghayal Once Again, Force 2 and Hamari Adhuri Kahani on his resume.

Bollywood is shocked at the sudden death of Narendra Jha and tweets mourning the actor have poured in on Twitter. "Unbelievable. Tragic. Don't know what's happening. Rest in peace Narendra Jha," tweeted Manoj Bajpayee while Central Board Of Film Certification member Ashoke Pandit added: "It's really shocking to hear about the sad demise of our friend Narendra Jha who was a brilliant actor and a great human being. Will miss U. #RIP."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier this month, Narendra Jha shot for a new film De Ijaazat Rahun Tujhme in Vadodara before he returned to Maharashtra. Director Awani Agrawal told IANS that: "He was accompanied by his wife to the location. They left on March 8. He didn't have any health issue."

Comments
Narendra Jha is survived by his wife Pankaja Thakur, former CEO of the Censor Board.

(With IANS inputs)

Trending

Narendra JhaNarendra Jha dies

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Up By-ElectionsLose WeightBihar By-ElectionsGorakhpurStephen HawkingNirav ModiRex Tillerson

................................ Advertisement ................................