Narendra Jha's Prayer Meet Attended By Mohit Raina, Neetu Chandra And Others

A prayer meeting was held in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who died of heart attack last week. He was 55. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, actors Kay Kay Menon, Raza Murad, Mohit Raina, Sushant Singh, Neetu Chandra, Manoj Joshi and several other celebrities attended the prayer meet held at ISKCON complex in Juhu. Narendra Jha had featured in films like Raees, Kaabil, Haider and Mohenjo Daro, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. He had died last Wednesday at his farmhouse in Nanegaon (near Nasik). "He had no health issues and last night (Tuesday) he was fine. He ate properly and spoke to us. Things were fine. Around 4 am today, he felt a chest pain so we took him to a nearby hospital, but everything was over by then," news agency IANS quoted Narendra Jha's driver as saying.
After Narendra Jha's death, celebs like Ekta Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Rohit Roy, Tisca Chopra and Hansal Mehta paid their condolences on Twitter. "From Captain House to Itihaas he was one of the first actors I worked with," wrote Ekta. Tisca Chopra, with whom Narendra Jha worked in Sunny Deol's Ghayal Once Again, wrote, "Totally shocked to hear of the passing of #NarendraJha .. my co-star in #GhayalOnceAgain .. fine person, fine actor .. RIP dear friend."
IANS reported that earlier this month, Narendra Jha shot for a new film De Ijaazat Rahun Tujhme in Vadodara. Director Awani Agrawal told said, "He was accompanied by his wife to the location. They left on March 8. He didn't have any health issue."
Narendra Jha was best-known for playing supporting roles in Hindi films. 2016's Father: Tale Of Love. Besides film, he also did TV shows. Tu Con Mai Con, Samvidhaan, Chhoona Hai Aasmaan and Ek Ghar Banaungaare some of his shows.
