Narendra Jha's Prayer Meet Attended By Mohit Raina, Neetu Chandra And Others

Highlights He died of heart attack last week Kay Kay Menon, Raza Murad were also there Narendra Jha had featured in films like Raees, Kaabil, Haider

From captain house to ithihass he was one of@d first actors I worked with #RipNarendrajhahttps://t.co/pmRUdO4ZFE — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) March 14, 2018

Totally shocked to hear of the passing of #NarendraJha .. my co-star in #GhayalOnceAgain .. fine person, fine actor .. RIP dear friend — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) March 14, 2018

What a shocker! Narendra Jha? This profession is truly a killer. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 14, 2018