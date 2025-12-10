Nandamuri Balakrishna's <i>Akhanda 2</i> To Release On December 12 After Week-Long Delay

Fans who were eagerly waiting for Akhanda 2 can finally mark their calendars. The Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer, which was postponed just hours before its scheduled release on December 5, will now hit theatres on December 12. The makers, 14 Reels Plus, announced the new date on their official X account late Tuesday night.

Sharing a fresh poster, the makers wrote, "All set for the Divine Destruction at the box office. Feel the MASSive power of #Akhanda2 in theatres from December 12 with grand premieres on December 11th. BOOKINGS OPEN SOON!"

A couple of days ago, the makers revealed that the film would not release as planned. In a statement on X, distributor 14 Reels Plus apologised and explained the situation.

The tweet read, "We've tried our absolute best to bring #Akhanda2 to the big screens, but despite our tireless efforts, sometimes, the most unexpected things happen, and unfortunately, this is that time. We sincerely apologize to all the fans and cinema lovers across the world who have been eagerly waiting for the film with so much anticipation."

The post further added, "We are forever grateful to our dearest 'God of Masses' #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu and #BoyapatiSreenu Garu for standing by us during this challenging moment. AKHANDA-2 WILL HIT THE BULLSEYE WHENEVER IT ARRIVES...COMING VERY SOON WITH A NEW DATE."

What to Expect In The Sequel

The trailer, running two minutes and forty-one seconds, opens with evil forces - both within and outside India-trying to destroy the country's spiritual freedom. Nandamuri Balakrishna returns as Akhanda, a fierce protector of Hinduism.