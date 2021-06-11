Namrata Shirodkar Is 'Holding On To Tiny Memories' In This Throwback

Namrata Shirodkar shared this photo (courtesy namratashirodkar )

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram is an album of her family memories, featuring the three of her most favourite people - husband Mahesh Babu, daughter Nitara and son Gautham. She added one more to the list but this time, in the form of a throwback photo. This Flashback Friday, Namrata Shirodkar took a trip down memory lane and picked out one of her favourite mom-life memories. In the throwback photo, Namrata posed with pint-sized versions of Nitara and Gautham. She added a heart-warming caption to her post, talking about fleeting moments. "Hold on to the tiny moments... they grow up so fast!" In the comments section, Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar dropped a bunch of red hearts.

Just a day ago, Namrata Shirodkar spotted this adorable family moment featuring Mahesh Babu and their kids. Sharing them on Instagram, Namrata Turning relived pre-COVID times: "Turn back the clock! Rewind mode on... need all those days back and how! Go away COVID019, it's about time."

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu got married on February 10, 2005 after meeting on the sets of their film Vamsi. The couple welcomed son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012. Namrata and Mahesh Babu celebrated their 16-year anniversary with this post: "In our little recipe of marriage there's a solid mix of love trust and faith."

Namrata Shirodkar is a former Miss India. She has featured in movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in an SS Rajamouli-directed film. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu also has a Parasuram-directed film lined up.