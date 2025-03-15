<i>Namastey London</i>: The Film's Patriotic Monologue Featuring Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif Was Shot in Just 2-3 Hours

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar have done several movies together namely Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dana, and Namastey London. But the love that the latter film has received is immense compared to all the others.

The film was re-released in theatres on March 14, 2025. The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

One of the film's most powerful moments is when Akshay Kumar delivers his monologue, where he passionately speaks about India's greatness while Katrina Kaif translates it into English.

But what a lot of people are not aware of is how the local Britishers reacted to the same, when they were made more aware of India and its many achievements.

In an interview, Vipul Amrutlal Shah recalled how the attitude of the local British crew changed after hearing Akshay Kumar's powerful monologue in Namastey London.

The director revealed how Katrina and Akshay were aware of the scene, but expected a stronger version. When the revised scene was presented to the duo, the two were highly impressed and confident it would be a big hit.

Vipul instructed them to keep it simple, believing in the power of the dialogue. They perfected the scene with such sincerity that the scene was completed in just 2-3 hours.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah further recalled how excited he was to see Akshay Kumar deliver his first major monologue in Namastey London.

The director revealed out of all crew members, only 12-13 were from India, while the rest were from the UK. Some British crew members initially assumed the facts were exaggerated or fictional. However, they were shocked to know that they were historically accurate.



