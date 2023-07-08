'Namaste, Aap Kaise Hain,' Tom Cruise Said During An Interview And Fans Can't Even...

Tom Cruise pictured at a press conference. (Image courtesy: AFP)

He rode a bike off a cliff, fought on a moving train, hung from a plane and now, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has proved he can speak in Hindi as well. In an interview with Canadian news outlet ETalk, the actor was praised by the journalist for fluency in various languages in his movies, especially the Mission: Impossible franchise. "Is there anything you cannot do? Is he going to speak in Hindi with me?" asked the Indian-origin journalist.

Tom Cruise was more than willing to test his Hindi speaking skills as he said, "If you want me to speak in Hindi with you, I will. Let's try it." The journalist then asked the Hollywood superstar to say, "Namaste. Aap kaise hain?' (Namaste, How are you?)".

Much to the fans' delight, Cruise aced the pronunciation in first attempt as he repeated the sentence with folded hands.

The clip from the interview, which was part of the promotional campaign for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, has gone viral on social media.

Many Indian fans of the 61-year-old actor found his attempt "cute".

"He is so cute while speaking 'namaste aap kaise ho' and Is there anything he can't do," a user said on Twitter.

"Tom Cruise wins the hearts of all Indians with his Hindi. His humility is on another level. God Bless him," another user said.

"Wow.... He spoke Hindi very well," read a post.

Another fan wrote, "He said Namaste on his own, shows how aware he is of India and Indian fans." Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is the seventh instalment of Cruise's long-running spy franchise Mission: Impossible.

The movie also features Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny.

Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film will be released in theatres in India on July 12.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)