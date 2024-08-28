Advertisement

Nagarjuna's Mass Re-Releases In Theatres, Naga Chaitanya Has A Surprise: "Don't Miss The Beginning And End"

"Super excited to announce that we have a surprise for all of Naana's fans catching the Mass re release," Naga Chaitanya wrote

Nagarjuna's <i>Mass</i> Re-Releases In Theatres, Naga Chaitanya Has A Surprise: "Don't Miss The Beginning And End"
Nagarjuna in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

Nagarjuna's blockbuster film Mass is re-releasing in theatres again today, just a day before his 65th birthday. Celebrating the film's re-release in theatres today, Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya shared a special post on X (earlier known as Twitter). Naga Chaitanya wrote, "Super excited to announce that we have a surprise for all of Naana's fans catching the Mass re release ! Get ready to vibe to Kannepettaro song during the interval of Mass 4K and make sure you don't miss the beginning and the end of the film for more."

This is what Naga Chaitanya posted:

Meanwhile, Raghava Lawrence who directed the film, posted on X, "Overwhelmed with joy and nostalgia as the Mass4k re-release brings back those unforgettable 2004 memories. The hysteria is real all over again. Its time to witness the MASS HYSTERIA AGAIN in theatres on August 28th."

Besides Nagarjuna, the 2004 Telugu action thriller also features Jyothika, Charmy Kaur, Raghuvaran, and Rahul Dev. The film has been directed by Raghava Lawrence and it has been produced by Nagarjuna under Annapurna Studios.

Nagarjuna's film credits don't need an introduction but for those who require one, he has starred in movies like Ninne Pelladata, Annamayya, Geetanjali, Aakhari Poratam, Vicky Daada, Siva, Neti Siddhartha, Chaitanya, Nirnayam, Antham, Killer, Khuda Gawah, Rakshana, Hello Brother, Govinda Govinda, Criminal, Ratchagan, Azad, Sivamani and Super, to name a few. He also starred in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan (in a cameo appearance). He will next be seen in Kubera.

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Nagarjuna, Mass, Naga Chaitanya
;