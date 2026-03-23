Nagarjuna Reviews <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: 'Blew My Mind, Can't Stop Thinking'

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been storming the box office right from the day it hit the big screens.

Released on March 19, the film has quickly become one of the most talked-about releases and has also received positive reactions from audiences.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film has also received praise from several celebrities. Actors like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana have appreciated the film after watching it.

Now, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has also shared his reaction. Taking to X, the actor said the film "blew" his mind and left a strong impact on him, adding that he "can't stop thinking" about it.

Sharing his experience after watching the film, Nagarjuna wrote, "Saw this incredible film called #DhurandharTheRevenge !!! What a ride! It just blew my mind and I can't stop thinking about it. This is one of those films that inspires and changes filmmaking!!"

He also praised director Aditya Dhar and the entire team. Calling the filmmaker "inspiring," Nagarjuna appreciated the effort of everyone involved in the film.

"Heartiest congratulations to this inspiring director @AdityaDharFilms and also to the entire technical team, including camera, music, sound design, action,art....A big shoutout to all the ACTORS you were all so brilliant," he wrote on X.

Take a look:

Saw this incredible film called #Dhurandhar‌TheRevenge !!! What a ride ! It just blew my mind and I can't stop thinking about it. This is one of those films that inspires and changes filmmaking!!



Heartiest congratulations to this inspiring director @AdityaDharFilms and also to… pic.twitter.com/ti0IQNDz0D — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) March 23, 2026



Dhurandhar: The Revenge is directed by Aditya Dhar and serves as a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar. The film features a strong cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and Manav Gohil.

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