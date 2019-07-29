Nach Baliye 9 Jodis Make Salman Khan Trend: '#BhaiKaShowSuperhit'

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao with host Manish Paul (courtesy starplus)

After the weekend episodes of Nach Baliye 9 , Twitter is mighty impressed with the contestants' performances. Within hours of Sunday's episode, netizens began cheering for the show, making Salman Khan rise up the trends list. For the uninitiated, Salman Khan produces the ninth season of the dance reality show. The hashtag - "#BhaiKaShowSuperhit" - trended on Sunday evening with Twitter users posting their favourite performances from the episode. "The level of props and stage and performances are on another level," read a tweet while another added: "It's just awesome." The ninth season of Nach Baliye is hosted by Manish Paul and actress Waluscha De Sousa while actress Raveena Tandon and choreographer Ahmed Khan are on the judges' panel. Here's a look at Twitter's reaction after watching Nach Baliye last night.

Nach Baliye 9 has an interesting mix of contestants - ex partners have reunited to feature on the show as 'jodis'. Urvashi Dholakia joined the show with her ex Anuj Sachdeva while Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli are also exes. Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovik are also former partners, who have joined the show together.

Ahead of the show's launch, Salman had said in a statement: "We are producing Nach Baliye as its concept is very unique to have ex-couples dancing together. The positive part is that there's no negative confrontation. You're not together anymore and you come back and you work together so past is forgiven, forgotten and you're working."

Other real-life couple participants of Nach Baliye 9 include Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar; Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag; Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarova; Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary; Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy; Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke; Saurabh Raj Jain and Ridhimma; Faizal Khan and Muskan Kataria and Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira.

With no elimination this week, couples who are unsafe for the upcoming week include Urvashi-Anuj, Sourabh-Riddhima, Keith-Rochelle and Anita-Rohit. Couples such as Prince-Yuvika, Vindoo-Dina, Babita-Vivek, Madhurima-Vishal and Faizal-Muskaan impressed the judges with their performances and earned 'high-fives'.

