Nach Baliye 9: Here's Why Anita Hassanandani And Husband Rohit Reddy Will Not Perform This Week

Television actress Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy will not participate in the Nach Baliye 9 episodes this week and most probably next week also as Rohit has been reportedly diagnosed with jaundice, stated reports in publications such as Pinkvilla and India Today. It is further reported that Rohit has been advised to take complete rest, which is why the couple won't be seen in the upcoming episodes. The ninth season of the dance reality show, which is hosted by Manish Paul and actress Waluscha De Sousa, features actress Raveena Tandon and choreographer Ahmed Khan as judges.

In the last episode that aired on July 28, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy performed to the song Piya Tu Ab To Aaja from the 1971movie Caravan. Speaking about their performance, Raveena Tandon said on the show: "Rohit has an actor as well as dancer in him. I couldn't take my eyes off Rohit," while judge Ahmed Khan also praised Rohit's dance skills. "Rohit entered as Shammi Kapoor and ended the performance as Salman Khan," he said.

Other than Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Nach Baliye 9 features many real-life couples participants such as Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar; Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary; Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag; Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarova; Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke; Saurabh Raj Jain and Ridhimma and Faizal Khan and Muskan Kataria.

Not only this, several ex partners have also reunited to feature on the show such as Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva; Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli and Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovik.

The ninth season of Nach Baliye is being produced by actor Salman Khan. It premiered on July 10 on Star Plus.

