When Fans Danced To Naatu Naatu At The RRR Screening In Los Angeles. See Inside

The world is grooving to the beats of Naatu Naatu. The electrifying song from SS Rajamouli's RRR has become a rage. Oh, and, hope you know that Naatu Naatu, which has also earned an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category, will be performed live on stage at the 95th Academy Awards. Well, we have to report that the film has been re-released in the US, and everyone, literally, everyone is super excited. Now, in a video, shared on Twitter, we can see people, inside a Los Angeles theatre, dancing to the peppy beats of Naatu Naatu. The video has spread like wildfire on social media.

Tonight, in LA, for your consideration: Best Original Song, "Naatu Naatu". #RRRMovie is back in 275+ theaters tomorrow, bring your dancing shoes.

Before this, the makers of RRR shared a video of the world's largest RRR screening in Los Angeles. In the clip, shared on Twitter, we can see a long queue outside the theatre. Along with the video, the makers wrote, "A 1647-seater venue is sold out in Los Angeles, USA on the 342nd day of RRR release. It's heartwarming to see the audience waiting in a long queue to get inside."

A 1647-seater venue is sold out in Los Angeles, USA on the 342nd day of #RRRMovie release.



It's heartwarming to see the audience waiting in a long queue to get inside.

Ram Charan has also shared some pictures from one of the RRR screenings in the US. Expressing his gratitude on Twitter, the actor wrote, “What an overwhelmingly happy response to the screening of #RRR at the Ace Hotel! Receiving a standing ovation from you all will be etched in my memory forever. Thank you all so much.”

What an overwhelmingly happy response to screening of #RRR at the Ace Hotel!

Receiving a standing ovation from you all will be etched in my memory forever!!

Thank you all so much

Ram Charan, who is making waves on the International platform, recently appeared on KTL Entertainment. During the interview, the host addressed Ram Charan as the "Brad Pitt of India". When the actor was asked to share his thoughts on the new reference, he said, "I mean, I like Brad Pitt for sure."

RRR featured Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson were also part of the film. The SS Rajamouli directorial is set in the 1920s. It is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.

Meanwhile, Naatu Naatu won Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles this year.