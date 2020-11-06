'My Lookalike': Saina Nehwal's Reaction To Parineeti Chopra's Look From Her Biopic

Saina Nehwal shared this image of Parineeti Chopra. (courtesy nehwalsaina)

Highlights Saina Nehwal shared a picture of Parineeti from the film

She added the hashtags #sainamovie, #lookingforward and #sainabiopic

Shraddha Kapoor was earlier supposed to play Saina Nehwal in the film

We have a treat for all the fans of actress Parineeti Chopra and badminton player Saina Nehwal. The badminton player shared a new look of the actress from the Saina Nehwal biopic and the resemblance is uncanny. Saina Nehwal shared a similar school of thought and she described Parineeti Chopra as her "lookalike." Sharing a close-up shot of the actress from the film, Saina Nehwal wrote: "My lookalike. Parineeti Chopra ... You look lovely." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #sainamovie, #lookingforward and #sainabiopic. Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was to play the lead role in the biopic. She had even started shooting for the film. However, the actress quit the project as she had several other projects in the line-up.

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's look from the film here:

Last year, Saina Nehwal gave a shout out to Parineeti by posting a picture of the actress from the film's prep session and she wrote: "Looking forward to this journey together." Saina also wished the team luck for the project and added, "My best wishes to the team of the Saina Nehwal biopic." ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Other than the Saina Nehwal biopic, Parineeti Chopra has several projects in the line-up, which include Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Netflix's The Girl On The Train. Parineeti, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, is best-known for her performances in films such as Golmaal Again, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ishaqzaadeand Kill Dill among others.