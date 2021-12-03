'My Humble Warrior,' Rhea Chakraborty Writes For Brother Showik

Rhea with her brother Showik. (courtesy: rhea_chakraborty)

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, on Thursday night, posted a picture of her brother Showik Chakraborty on Instagram. In her note, she referred to him as as "brave" and a "humble warrior." Rhea reposted a picture of Showik and wrote, "My brave brother, my humble warrior," adding the hashtags #gratitude, #faith, #fortitude, #resilience and #patience. The picture was earlier posted by Showik. He captioned it, "A year later...From being down under to rising up - this one year has taught me what I couldn't learn in the 24 years of my being. The value of normalcy, the true expression of love and the meaning of gratitude. This year carved me into the person I am now, and I have nothing but gratitude to be here - 'Home' with my family and friends. I want to thank everyone who stood by my family - you'll truly were our 'lifelines' Onwards and upwards from here on." Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested last year after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea was in jail for a month, while Showik got bail after three months of his arrest.

Rhea Chakraborty had a tumultuous few months after the actor's death. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at home in Mumbai on June 14 last year; his death was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI, who questioned Rhea Chakraborty and her family members as well as some of Sushant's staff. Rhea and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB in a separate drugs probe - both are currently out on bail.

In terms of work, Rhea was last seen in the thriller Chehre that featured Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.