'My Films Are Even Relevant Today,' Says Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol photographed at an event in Mumbai.

In over three-decades-long career, Sunny Deol has given Indian cinema goers many memorable characters, but the actor is currently going through a lull. The 62-year-old star says even though things are not working in his favour right now, he will never compromise with his idea of good content. "I do not compromise on anything with the films I make. Like for my son's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, I have done things or shot at places where people might compromise.

"I believe if something has to be done in a certain way, it should be done in that manner. I only believe in doing good work," Sunny Deol told PTI in an interview. The actor, known for his whistle-worthy dialogues and action-packed performances, says when he started out he never imagined audiences will appreciate his work so much.

"I had no idea then that my work will reach certain heights and that there would be several reasons for people to watch my films. I had never thought it will set a benchmark. My films are relevant today," he says.

Sunny Deol, whose last few films - Ghayal Once Again , Poster Boyz, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se and Bhaiaji Superhit - did not do well at the box office, believes the business side and creative aspect of filmmaking has changed over time.

"It was all about marketing. Earlier films had a lot of repeat value because the tickets were cheap. For people it was about watching a film, getting lost into that world and enjoying it. But now they are unable to go and watch the same film again and again," he says.

The actor, however, points out good content will always have the power to pull the audiences to the theatres. "Even though there is hardly any repeat value of films today, good content is drawing more people to the theatres," he adds. He says rather than telling new stories people in the industry are busy following the trend of remakes or films based on true events.

"Because of the marketing, everybody wants to do a remake of a successful film or make a true story as that is working. It is more about following a trend. Unfortunately, that is how the industry functions. I don't follow all this. Unfortunately, I am not getting great content, otherwise I would been doing more films. Something that appeals to me isn't coming my way. What I usually get is a remake or something."

But heis still hopeful about getting good work. "If I am not getting an opportunity to do good work, I am still positive about it. I want to be a part of films that have a great story and people would just get lost into it," he says.

Sunny Deol will next be seen in Blank. The film marks the acting debut of Dimple Kapadia's nephew, Karan Kapadia. Directed by debutant Behzad Khambata, the film is slated to be released on May 3.

