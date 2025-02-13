<I>My Dearest Nemesis</I>: Moon Ga-Young On Romancing 6-Year Younger Co-Star Choi Hyun-Wook

You must be living under a rock, if you haven't read about the K-drama My Dearest Nemesis. The fresh office romance is making all the right noises.

The show, which is based on a webtoon, features Moon Ga-young and Choi Hyun-wook. It is directed by Lee Soo-Hyun.

Now, Moon Ga-young has opened up about sharing the screenspace with Choi Hyun-wook, reported Mymusictaste. She has also addressed the age-gap between the two. FYI: Choi Hyun Wook is six years younger than Moon Ga-young.

Speaking at the press meet, Moon Ga Young said that romancing someone younger than her was a “new experience.”

She said, “I was always the youngest on set, but this time, I felt a sense of responsibility as the older one. While filming with Hyun Wook, I realised there's so much to learn regardless of age.”

Giving a shout-out to her co-star Choi Hyun Wook, Moon Ga Young added, “He's such a sensible actor. There were many scenes that were only possible because it was Choi Hyun Wook. His improvs were fantastic. We laughed so much during filming.”

Choi Hyun Wook, who was also part of the press conference, opened up about his experience of working in a romantic drama. He also heaped praise on “romance queen” Moon Ga Young.

He said, “This is my first time leading a romance drama. I relied heavily on ‘romance queen' Ga Young and learned a lot from her. We came up with quite a few spontaneous improvements. She was so receptive that I could act confidently and had so much fun.”

Director Lee Soo Hyun, Lim Se Mi, and Kwak Si Yang were also part of the event.

My Dearest Nemesis focuses on the story of Moon Ga Young's Baek Soo Jung and Ban Joo Yeon, played by Choi Hyun Wook. The series will be released on February 17. It will have 12 episodes.