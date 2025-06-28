Musician Harmeet Singh Remembers Ex-Wife Shefali Jariwala: "It's Painful For Me Not To Be Able To Attend Her Last Rites"

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala died late Friday, and her last rites were performed in Mumbai on Saturday evening, with close family members and friends in attendance. Recently, the actress's ex-husband, Harmeet Singh (Meet Bros fame), reacted to her sudden death with an emotional post on Instagram.

What's Happening

Harmeet Singh shared a picture of Shefali Jariwala on his Instagram stories and wrote, "One of the most shocking moments of my life. I'm absolutely shattered and in disbelief after hearing about Shefali's sudden and untimely demise."

He further added, "We shared few beautiful years together a long time ago - memories I'll always hold close to my heart. My deepest condolences to her parents - Satish ji and Sunita ji, her husband Parag and her sister Shivani. Being away in Europe right now, it's painful for me not to be able to be there for the last rites."

The post concluded with, "Gone far too soon. I pray to the Almighty for her soul to rest in peace, and strength to the family during this unimaginable time. Jai Shree Krishna."

Harmeet posted the same photo that was earlier shared by his brother, music composer Manmeet Singh.

Shefali Jariwala and Harmeet Singh married in 2004 and got divorced in 2009.

Background

Shefali Jariwala reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her Mumbai residence late Friday. Parag Tyagi rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Visuals from outside the hospital showed Parag in tears. The family has not released an official statement yet.

Shefali first rose to fame with the 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, which became a massive hit. She later appeared in the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, alongside Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

In later years, she transitioned to television, participating in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her husband Parag Tyagi, and later entering the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Her entry into Bigg Boss drew attention, particularly due to her past relationship with fellow contestant and late actor Sidharth Shukla. The two had dated over a decade ago.