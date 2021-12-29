Music Composer D Imman Announces Divorce From Wife Monicka Richard

D Imman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: immancomposer )

Music composer D Imman and wife Monicka Richard are divorcing after nearly a decade of marriage, the 38-year-old music director announced on his social media profile on Wednesday. D Imman, who recently composed music for Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, shared a statement on social media that read: "To all my well wishers and ardent music lovers who have been supportive all along, I am truly grateful for that. As life takes us on different paths, Monicka Richard and I have legally divorced by mutual consent as of November 2020 and are no longer husband and wife. I request all our well-wishers, music lovers and the media to give us our privacy and help us to move on and move forward. Thanks a lot for your understanding, love and support."

D Imman is best known for his work in Tamil film industry, followed by Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema. He won a National Award this year for composing music for Nayanthara and Ajith Kumar's 2019 film Viswasam. D Imman has also won several other awards for his work in south films.

D Imman's first movie as a music director was 2002's Thamizhan, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Vijay.

D Imman is also known for composing songs in films such as Whistle, Giri, Mynaa, Kumki, Kayal, Jeeva and Jilla.

He also worked on films like Thaka Thimi Tha, Madrasi, Thalai Nagaram, Marudhamalai, Vandae Maatharam, Uchithanai Muharnthaal, Manam Kothi Paravai, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Sigaram Thodu, 10 Endrathukulla, Mudinja Ivana Pudi, Kennedy Club and Namma Veettu Pillai as a composer.