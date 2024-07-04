Munjya Actor Abhay Verma Reveals He Opted Out Of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Here's Why

Image Instagrammed by Abhay Verma. (courtesy: AbhayVerma)

Abhay Verma, who is in the limelight for featuring in the horror comedy Munjya, recently revealed on a podcast show that he auditioned for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies and he chose to let it go over the film Safed, reported IANS. He said on the Digital Commentary podcast, "Both The Archies and Safed were happening at the same time. I chose Safed over The Archies. I was in the process of The Archies but I really wanted to do Safed, quoted IANS. The actor mentioned, "I had auditioned for The Archies, and had met Zoya. But, Safed ka ho hi gaya tha toh I decided to go with the latter (I got Safed so I decided to go with it)."

For the unversed, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor made their big debuts with The Archies last year. It released on the streaming giant Netflix. In Safed, Abhay portrayed the role of a transgender. Safed is directed and produced by Sandeep Singh. It stars Meera Chopra, Abhay Verma, Barkha Bisht and Jameel Khan.

Abhay Verma also shared that he was supposed to star in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. He said: "I wish I could have done that film but I had got another project at that time. But, then a few days after I couldn't do Gangubai Kathiawadi, I met Alia (Bhatt) for a brand shoot. Just a few days back, I had met Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for Gangubai Kathiawadi, stated news agency IANS.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Abhay recalled he met Varun Dhawan at the success party of Munjya. Sharing Varun's excitement about the film, he said, "Varun is a gentleman and very supportive. He told me that out of everyone (in this generation of actors), he wants me to work a lot as he believes I can change things for good. The way he hugged me and said those things, it felt like family, a family I wanted to be a part of." Varun Dhawan acted in Bhediya, another film from the Dinesh Vijan horror comedy universe.

Abhay Verma made his debut with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 as a junior artist. He acted in films like Safed, Ae Watan Mere Watan. He featured in web shows like Little Things, The Family Man, Marzi.