BTS Alert: Sharvari's Jaw-Dropping Transformation From Munni To Munjya

Image Instagrammed by Sharvari. (courtesy: Sharvari)

Sharvari Wagh is riding high on the success of Munjya. Released on June 7, the film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar also features Abhay Verma and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. On Wednesday, Sharvari, who portrayed the character Bela in the horror-comedy film, shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of Munjya. In the video, Sharvari can also be seen discussing her experience. In the beginning of the clip, we see Sharvari in a spine-chilling avatar. She is all set for the scenes, where her character is possessed by a ghost. Reflecting on the challenging role, Sharvari said, “I was super excited, it was thrilling and definitely challenging but I was like a ball of nervous energy on the first day that I have to walk on set as Munjya because when Munjya takes a bodily form it was supposed to be mine so while it was challenging - I think, it was a great experience.”

She continued, “I had to scare people but they also had to laugh at the same time that was the most challenging part of this role but seeing all the responses that I am getting from the audience. I am just so overwhelmed and so thankful.”

Moments later, the video takes us into the makeup room, where Sharvari Wagh transforms into Munjya. She described the extensive process, saying, “When the Munjya prosthetics was happening, it used to take me 5 hours every day in the morning or when we used to begin for the whole prosthetics to come together and it used to take me another one and a half hours to remove those entire prosthetics. We had a team of 5 - 6 people who used to constantly touch up because there were very very minute details that you had to look through.”

“When I had to the Munjya bits in the film, I had no reference as to how do I have to have my body language. The Munjya that you see in our film is a complete CGI character and it is not a real person so when I get possessed by Munjya the whole idea was that we keep the growls real, we keep the face real, the dialogues were kept in tandem with how the Munjya speaks and the body language was something we came up together with the director Aditya sir. He and I discussed body language a lot. We used to shoot a lot of videos here and there so that you know we are able to pick on one body language and then finally continue that going forward in the film,” Sharvari added.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Sharvari Wagh wrote, “Munni = Bela = Munjya Played multiple roles in one film for the first time and rn basking in the love that you are showing on me and the film! Spilling some (tea emoji) on the best kept secret of Munjya! Watch Munjya in theatres today.”

Sharvari Wagh will be next seen in Vedaa alongside John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film directed by Nikkhil Advani will hit the big screens on August 15.