Mumtaz Remembers Grooving To <i>Koi Sehri Babu</i> With Asha Bhosle In Tribute Post

Veteran actor Mumtaz has paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

Sharing a nostalgic video on Instagram, Mumtaz was seen dancing to the evergreen track Koi Sehri Babu from the 1973 film Loafer. The song, originally sung by Asha Bhosle and filmed on Mumtaz, holds a special place in Hindi cinema.

In the video, Mumtaz recreates the classic number at a gathering, while Asha Bhosle is also seen joyfully grooving alongside her, making the moment even more special.

In her caption, Mumtaz wrote, "Today, I feel a deep sense of loss. Asha Bhosle ji was not just a legendary voice, she was the soul behind so many of my most cherished on-screen moments. Her songs gave life, charm, and emotion to my performances in a way that words can never fully express. Working with her voice was truly a blessing. She had a magic that made every song unforgettable. I will always remain grateful for the melodies she gifted me and the industry. Her voice will live on forever in our hearts. May her soul rest in peace."

The collaboration between Mumtaz and Asha Bhosle defined a memorable era in Hindi cinema. Songs like Duniya Mein Logon Ko, the romantic Le Jayenge Le Jayenge, and Motiyon Ki Ladi Hoon Main remain beloved even today.

Celebrities Bid Farewell

Several prominent personalities paid tribute to Asha Bhosle at her residence in Mumbai today. She died on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure.

AR Rahman was among the first to arrive, followed by actors and filmmakers including Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Renuka Shahane, Ranveer Singh, and Rakesh Roshan. Veteran performers such as Helen, Poonam Dhillon, and Meenakshi Sheshadri also paid their respects.

Family members, including her son Anand and siblings Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, were present.

Fans gathered in large numbers outside the residence, with police deploying barricades and tightening security. Meanwhile, the last rites will be performed at 4 pm with full state honours.

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