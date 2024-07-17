Mumbai Monsoon And Amitabh Bachchan's Shoot Life With Wife Jaya. See Pic

Big B pictured with Jaya Bachchan. (courtesy: SrBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, who loves to keep his fans updated about different facets of his life, shared a new picture from his work diaries. BTW, did we mention that the click also features Amitabh Bachchan's wife and film veteran Jaya Bachchan? In the click that Big B posted on his X handle (previously known as Twitter), he can be seen holding an umbrella for Jaya Bachchan. He captioned the post, "And the rain it raineth every day... even on set at work." In his blog entry, Amitabh Bachchan continued, "And the rain it raineth all day long... on the work too...umbrellas galore among all the artists as they wade through the waters...and most of them enjoying the deed."

Take a look at the photo posted by Amitabh Bachchan here:

T 5074 - .... and the rain it raineth every day .. even on set at work .. pic.twitter.com/Sky5FJJbT2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2024

Jaya Bachchan married Amitabh Bachchan in June 1973 and they have featured together in films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe and Silsila, among many others. Jaya Bachchan appeared only in a handful of films after the birth of Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. In more recent years, Big B and Jaya appeared together in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the 2016 film Ki And Ka.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan recently starred in Kalki 2898 AD. Before that he starred in Ganapath, alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The veteran actor will star in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The actors have previously worked together in the 2015 film Piku. Amitabh Bachchan will also co-star with Rajinikanth in TJ Gnanavel's untitled film. Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth famously co-starred in Hum.

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani last year. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, among other stars.