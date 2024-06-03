On Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan's 51st Anniversary, Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Throwback Gold

Image shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: navyananda)

Superstar celeb couple Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their 51 st wedding anniversary today. On the happy occasion, the couple received a lot of love from family, friends, and fans. Needless to say, one of the most special messages came from the couple's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. She posted a throwback picture of the couple on her Instagram feed and wrote, "51 years, Happy anniversary." The couple married each other in 1973 after a few years of knowing each other. The prolific actors have worked together on a bunch of classics including Silsila, Sholay, Zanjeer, Chupke Chupke, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, among others.

Take a look at Navya Naveli Nanda's wish for her grandparents:

The couple celebrated their 50th anniversary last year. On the occasion, Shweta Bachchan shared an adorable throwback image of the couple smiling at each other. Sharing the image, the designer-author wrote, “Happy 50th parents ~ now you're "Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my father's was - the wife is always right. That's the long and short of it.”In response to the image, several Bollywood celebrities dropped compliments and congratulatory messages. Director Zoya Akhtar said, “How beautiful are they?” Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda replied with heart emojis. Maheep Kapoor said, “Happy 50th to your parents.” Bhavana Pandey wrote, “Happy 50th to your parents! Lots of love.” Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy happy golden anniversary."

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, while Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.