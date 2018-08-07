Mulk Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu's Film Gets Sluggish

A still from Mulk (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Mulk performed comparatively better on Monday But Monday figures were still pretty low Mulk made a score of almost Rs 6 crore over the weekend

Mulk is currently busy with an ongoing battle with Fanney Khan and Karwaan at the box office. According to Box Office India, Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu's new film performed relatively better than the other two releases on Monday but poor numbers will help to aid the film's progress at the box office race. "Mulk came out with best Monday collections but again they are too low for the film to go anywhere," said the Box Office India report. Over the weekend, Mulk made a score of almost Rs 6 crore. On Friday, Mulk opened to a box office collection of over Rs 1.5 crore and clashed at the box office with films such as Irrfan Khan's Karwaan) and Anil Kapoor's Fanney Khan.

According to Box Office India, Mulk currently holds a score of Rs 7.95 crore and counting.

Mulk is a courtroom drama headlined by Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, who plays the powerful role of a stubborn advocate who will have justice delivered to an innocent Muslim family branded as traitors after a terrorist attack. It's surprising to see Mulk's dull performance at the box office as the film's subject generated a lot of interest ahead of its release. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk has been reviewed as a bold move by Bollywood.

Advertisement

In his review for NDTV, this is what Saibal Chatterjee said: "Mulk is a compelling, uncommonly courageous drama that gets as close to the truth as a Mumbai film ever can, especially given the times that we live in."