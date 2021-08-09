Mukti Mohan's Monday Morning Was A Maldives-Special

Mukti Mohan shared this image. (courtesy muktimohan)

Highlights Mukti posted new pictures from her holiday

She is on a vacation in Maldives

She was joined by sisters Kriti and Shakti Mohan

Actor-dancer Mukti Mohan is making every day of her Maldives vacation count and how. She has actively been sharing pictures and videos from her holiday in the island nation. Mukti Mohan woke up to a stunning view of the beach and she sent morning greetings to her Instafam in style. Posting a picture of herself, dressed in beach wear, she wrote in her caption: "Good Morning. Have a great day." On Sunday too, she had shared a post from her Maldives diaries, in which she could be seen chilling on the beach. She wrote, "Acceptance... Mother of all tenses."

Check out the posts shared by Mukti Mohan here:

During her stay in Maldives, Mukti Mohan has been acing beachwear fashion with every new look. For instance, the post in which she wrote: "New wave is teaching us ways to love."

"Sun is shining and so are you," she captioned this sun-kissed picture.

A few days ago, Mukti's sister Shakti shared a video, in which they could be seen dancing to the track Haila Haila on the beach. Shakti captioned the video: "This place gave us the feels. #hailahaila #filmyness. Mastho - our Bollywood producer Kriti Mohan."

ICYMI, check out the video here:

Mukti Mohan, besides being an actor, is also a dancer like her sister and has participated in shows like Zara Nachke Dikha(2010) and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. She's featured in special songs in films like Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Daruvu, Hate Story and Kaanchi.