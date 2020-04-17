Mrs Serial Killer Trailer: How Far Will Jacqueline Fernandez Go To Save Her Husband Manoj Bajpayee?

Mrs Serial Killer: Jacqueline in a still.(courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Mrs Serial Killer will release on Netflix on May 1

This marks Jacqueline's debut in the digital space

Shirish Kunder is the director

The trailer of Mrs Serail Killer - a Netflix original - released on Friday and it occupied a top spot on the list of trends in no time. Mrs Serial Killer, which stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role, showcases the story of a wife, who goes to every possible limit in order to prove that her husband (played by Manoj Bajpayee) is innocent. Manoj Bajpayee, who is framed by a cop (Mohit Raina), is seen manipulating his wife Jacqueline, to get himself out of the situation. In the process of saving her husband, Jacqueline finds herself trapped in a series of unwanted situations. Though there is no give-away as to who the mysterious killer might be. However, all the signs cryptically hint towards Jacqueline. The incessant screaming, the knife in her hand and the intensity with which she says, "Torture tuney abhi dekha hi kahan hai," tells us right away that something is fishy.

Check out the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer of Mrs Serial Killer on social media, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote: "Mrs Serial Killer from May 1 only on Netflix. This one's going to be some killer stuff. Abhishek Bachchan, Huma Qureshi and Urvashi Rautela gave a big shout out to the trailer in the comments section of Jacqueline's post. Take a look at it here:

Mrs Serial Killer marks Jacqueline's debut in the digital world. The film has been directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan. It will release on Netflix on May 1.