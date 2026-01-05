MrBeast Invites Virat Kohli For A Video Collab: "I'm Trying To Film With You"

Popular American YouTuber MrBeast has once again expressed his desire to collaborate with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, calling out to the former India captain during an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

Speaking to NDTV's Arun Singh ahead of the launch of Beast Games Season 2, the global creator said, "Hey Virat Kohli, I'm trying to film with you," adding that India continues to be one of his strongest and most passionate audience bases.

When MrBeast Asked Virat Kohli To Collab With Him In 2025

This is not the first time Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has reached out to Virat Kohli. Back in 2025, he had publicly posted on X, asking, "Hey! Anyway I could get you in a video?"

The post went viral instantly, sparking widespread excitement among cricket and YouTube fans alike. While the collaboration is yet to materialise, MrBeast's renewed appeal has once again set social media abuzz.

CarryMinati To Feature In Beast Games Season 2

In a special reveal for Indian audiences, MrBeast confirmed that CarryMinati will appear in the new season of the show. "CarryMinati is actually in season two of Beast Games. He's in the show, and I think people are going to be super excited when they see that," he said.

Calling India one of his biggest markets, MrBeast added that he wanted to give Indian fans something special this season.

During the interview, the creator also discussed the scale and ambition of the upcoming season of Beast Games, which premieres on Prime Video on January 7, 2026. The second season ups the ante with 200 contestants - 100 of the world's strongest people and 100 of the smartest minds - battling it out for a massive USD 5 million prize. MrBeast revealed that he reworked the format after learning from season one, cutting down on luck-based eliminations so that winners feel they truly earned their place.

