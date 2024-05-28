Mr & Mrs Mahi Song Roya Jab Tu: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao And Their Story Of Heartbreak

A still from the song. (courtesy: dharmamovies)

The fans' excitement knows no abounds as the makers of the much-anticipated film Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, recently dropped a new song titled Roya Jab Tu. This heartbreak anthem offers a glimpse into the emotional journey of a married couple deeply passionate about cricket, a shared love that also creates distance between them. In the video, we see Rajkummar and Janhvi's characters navigate their romantic relationship while Janhvi's character chases her dream of becoming a cricketer, with Rajkummar's character supporting her every step of the way.

As the song unfolds, it becomes evident that their love for cricket, though strong, brings challenges that test their bond. The caption read, "A song that is pure sukoon to your dhadkan!"

Roya Jab Tu

is written, sung, and composed by Vishal Mishra, with co-writing contributions from Azeem Dayani.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, acclaimed for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr And Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao following their successful venture in Roohi.

Originally scheduled for an April release, the sports drama is now slated to hit theatres on May 31, 2024.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has an exciting lineup of projects. She will be seen in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She is all set to star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan and RC16 alongside Ram Charan.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao's latest offering Srikanth, which chronicles the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bholla, hit theatres on May 10. Aside from that, he will be seen in Stree 2 opposite Shraddha Kapoor and the family drama Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video opposite Triptii Dimri.