Mahashivratri 2022: Inside Mouni Roy's Festivities. See Pic

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Highlights Mouni starred in TV show 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'

Mouni Roy shared pictures from her festivities

"Aap sabhi ko Mahashivratri ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye," she wrote

Happy Mahashivratri, everyone. Well, we have a special message from Mouni Roy too. She has shared a couple of pictures to mark the auspicious occasion. The frames feature Mouni and her “one and only” Lord Shiva. Mouni, who is celebrating her first Shivratri after marriage, has also written a note for her Instagram family. It's a mantra chanted by devotees during the festivity. A part of her caption read, “Aap sabhi ko Mahashivratri ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye. [Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Mahashivratri.]” Mouni's friends from the industry have sent their warmest greetings on Mahashivratri. Actress Shamita Shetty left a bunch of red hearts. Mouni's close friend, actress Aashka Goradia Goble followed suit. Rahul Shetty replied with folded hands emojis.

Here are the pictures we are talking about:

Mouni Roy never misses a chance to celebrate Lord Shiva. And, something similar happened when she was on her honeymoon in Kashmir. She had paid a visit to a Lord Shiva temple situated on the top of a mountain. “Look who I found on top of a mountain..My one and only. Om Namah Shivaya…Har…Har…Mahadev…Happy love day,” read her caption.

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar on January 27. The couple got married as per Malayali and Bengali rituals. And, to mark their one month wedding anniversary, Mouni had come up with a special post for the love of her life. Take a look:

Mouni Roy is known for her roles in TV serials, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, KAsturi, kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi and Naagin. On the film front, Mouni will next be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. Amitabh Bachchan is also part of the film.