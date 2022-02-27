Mouni Roy Celebrates One-Month Anniversary With Husband Suraj Nambiar. See Post

Mouni Roy posted this. (Image courtesy: imouniroy)

Actress Mouni Roy got married to her entrepreneur beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. The couple got married as per Bengali as well as South Indian rituals in the presence of their family members and close friends. Now, it's been a month since they got married, and to mark her one-month anniversary, the actress shared a series of throwback photos from the various ceremonies. While Mouni looked fresh and radiant in ethnic bridal wear in some of the photos, in the others she can be seen posing with her husband.

Mouni captioned the post, “How do I love you? Oh, this way and that way. Oh, happily. Perhaps I may elaborate by demonstration? Like this, and like this and no more words now…”

She also added, “A month.”

A lot of celebrities commented on the post and conveyed their best wishes to the couple.

Actress Vidya Malavade wrote, “Stay blessed darling girl.”

Shamita Shetty stated, “Beautiful, touchwood! Touchwood!,” along with numerous heart emojis.

Aashka Goradia said, “Happy one month and many more years to come,” with heart emoticons.

Mouni's good friend and actor Arjun Bijlani just dropped a heart emoji.

Recently, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had visited the spiritual guru, Sadhguru. The actress shared photos from the time spent at the ashram. And, in one of the pictures, the couple was seen posing with Sadhguru himself. Mouni and Suraj, dazzling in their ethnic wear, sat close to the feet of the spiritual leader to seek blessings. In the caption, Mouni Roy wrote, “Grateful, thankful and blessed.”

Mouni Roy has always been very vocal about her love for Suraj Nambiar. On Valentine's Day, she posted a picture with him and attached a hearty note alongside. She said, “Every day is so freaking fun with you. Happy love day, baby.” She also added a red balloon and red rose emojis.

Right after their wedding, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar jetted off to Kashmir to spend a memorable honeymoon there. Mouni shared glimpses of her Kashmir honeymoon. In one picture, she stood with Suraj, both dressed in sweaters, with the ice-capped mountains in the background.

Mouni Roy has been seen in television shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin among others. She was seen in movies such as Made in China and Gold.