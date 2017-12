Mouni Roy Is 'Hopelessly Flawed.' Are You Listening, Trolls?

Highlights Mouni Roy's swag level is off the charts Mouni stars in Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Gold Mouni will ring in the New year in a desert place

Actress Mouni Roy's got sass and swag. The actress was recently trolled for wearing an off-shoulder gown (by no less than Swanip Shinde, folks). She was asked to wear "proper Indian cultural clothes." A day later, Mouni posted a new picture in a different outfit (still not "proper Indian cultural clothes" some may say) and in a different setting. Mouni is spending the New Year in a desert area from where she posted a picture, in which she's dressed in leggings and denims jacket and captioned it: "Hopelessly flawed." She was cheered on by colleague Shibani Dandekar, who commented: "Flawless, baby girl."Take a look at Mouni's latest picture from the desert:Here's the picture for which Mouni was trolled:Quite unnecessary, right?Mouni Roy is transitioning from television to films in Akshay Kumar's Gold . The Reema Kagti-directed film is a fictionalized retelling of how India won the first Olympic medal as a free nation in 1948 in Hockey. Mouni has also signed up for Karan Johar's, which is a trilogy starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.Before films, Mouni became a household name by starring in Ekta Kapoor's. She has also featured in K-soaps like. Her next big television role was that of Sati in. She ruled the television TRPs asfrom 2015 to 2017.