Mouni Roy Is 'Hopelessly Flawed.' Are You Listening, Trolls?

Actress Mouni Roy's got sass and swag. The actress was recently trolled for wearing an off-shoulder gown (by no less than Swanip Shinde, folks). She was asked to wear "proper Indian cultural clothes." A day later, Mouni posted a new picture in a different outfit (still not "proper Indian cultural clothes" some may say) and in a different setting. Mouni is spending the New Year in a desert area from where she posted a picture, in which she's dressed in leggings and denims jacket and captioned it: "Hopelessly flawed." She was cheered on by colleague Shibani Dandekar, who commented: "Flawless, baby girl."
Highlights
- Mouni Roy's swag level is off the charts
- Mouni stars in Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Gold
- Mouni will ring in the New year in a desert place
Take a look at Mouni's latest picture from the desert:
Here's the picture for which Mouni was trolled:
Quite unnecessary, right?
Mouni Roy is transitioning from television to films in Akshay Kumar's Gold. The Reema Kagti-directed film is a fictionalized retelling of how India won the first Olympic medal as a free nation in 1948 in Hockey. Mouni has also signed up for Karan Johar's Brahmastra, which is a trilogy starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Before films, Mouni became a household name by starring in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also featured in K-soaps like Kasturi. Her next big television role was that of Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She ruled the television TRPs as Naagin from 2015 to 2017.