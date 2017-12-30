Mouni Roy Is "Hopelessly Flawed." Are You Listening, Trolls? Mouni Roy was recently trolled for not wearing "proper Indian cultural clothes." She replied with a picture captioned: "Hopelessly flawed"

Take a look at Mouni's latest picture from the desert:

Hopelessly flawed .. A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 29, 2017 at 5:29am PST



Here's the picture for which Mouni was trolled:

@officialswapnilshinde @rishika_devnani @chakrabortybony A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 28, 2017 at 9:33am PST



Quite unnecessary, right?



Mouni Roy is transitioning from television to films Brahmastra, which is a trilogy starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.



Before films, Mouni became a household name by starring in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also featured in K-soaps like Kasturi. Her next big television role was that of Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She ruled the television TRPs as Naagin from 2015 to 2017.



