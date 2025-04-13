Mouni Roy On Being Trolled Over Rumoured Plastic Surgery: "Let Everyone Do Their Job"

Mouni Roy has often found herself at the receiving end of online trolling. Whether it's her fashion choices or changing looks, the actress has faced a fair share of criticism on social media. But she remains unfazed by the negativity.

Speaking about how she handles the harsh comments, Mouni firmly said, "Let everyone do their job...I do not pay attention to such remarks. If you hide behind a screen to troll others and if you find happiness in that so be it."

Recently, the actress came under fire again for what many speculated was another round of cosmetic surgery. Social media was abuzz with comments about a noticeable change in her appearance, with some suggesting she had undergone lip enhancement, while others pointed to a dent on her forehead, speculating it might be due to Botox.

A few days ago, Mouni shared a reel on Instagram featuring her in a strapless black gown, grooving to Hit The Bucket. Netizens were quick to comment on how her face seemed different from before.

On the work front, Mouni is gearing up for her next big-screen outing, a horror action-comedy titled The Bhootnii. In the film, she plays a terrifying ghost named 'Mohabbat'.

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan, The Bhootnii is scheduled to release on April 18, 2025.