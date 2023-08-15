Mouni, Randeep, Karan-Tejasswi Attend Prayer Meet Of Ankita Lokhande's Father

Mouni, Randeep and Karan-Tejasswi

In memory of Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande, a prayer meet was organised on Monday. Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande passed away at the age of 68 on Saturday morning. The last rites of the actors' father were held in Mumbai on Sunday. Celebrities like Mouni Roy, Randeep Hooda, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, Rahul Vaidya attended the prayer meet on Monday and expressed their condolences. Bereaved Ankita was also pictured on this occasion along with her family members.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Earlier on the occasion of Father's Day, Ankita wrote a long heartfelt note and wished Shashikant Lokhande a Happy Father's Day.

She shared an adorable video with her father and wrote, "Happy Father's Day to my first hero my daddy. I can't express my true feelings what I feel for u but I love u bahut sara .. I have seen u struggling with many things when I was a child but u made sure that your children don't.. u always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become .. I'm what I'm it's all your support and strength.. "

"I remember when I started my journey in Mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay.. you made it happen no matter what was going on in your life because u believed in my dreams. I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have u paa. I have seen u struggling with your health but ur strong will what I saw that time was something else and ur smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I'm very very proud to be your daughter.. love u paa forever and ever and ever. happy Father's Day paa," the caption further read.

Take a look at the post here:

Ankita Lokhande became a household name after she featured as Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.