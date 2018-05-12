Mother's Day 2018: Sonam Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Say Sisters Are Their 'Other Mother'

Veere Di Wedding co-stars, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have one thing in common and we are not just talking about their upcoming movie. Both the actresses believe that their sisters are like 'other mothers' in their lives. Sonam Kapoor, who recently married her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony on May 8, said in a statement: "It's my sister Rhea as she is amazing. She can just yell at me like my mom does even though she is my younger sister. She is an incredible influence in my life," reports news agency IANS. Rhea has produced films like Aisha, Khoobsurat and has also co-produced Sonam's upcoming release Veere Di Wedding. Rhea also posted a moving picture with Sonam Kapoor, on her wedding day and wrote: "Forever and ever. Sister love is the truest love I know."
Kareena Kapoor too has similar views about her sister Karisma Kapoor. The 37-year-old actress said: "I am very lucky to be close to my sister Karisma Kapoor, who has always been there for me. She is somebody whom I consider as my second mother, someone I could share everything with," reports IANS. Fans of the Kapoor sisters want them to make a film together but Karisma has already said that they're waiting for the "right script." However, Kareena and Karisma recently co-starred in an advertisement.
CommentsApart from Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, Veere Di Weddingalso features Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie will hit the screens on June 1.
(With inputs from IANS)