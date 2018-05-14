Mother's Day 2018: Anushka Sharma Posts Childhood Pic With A Beautiful Message

A late post on Mother's Day arrived on Monday morning from actress Anushka Sharma, in which she thanked her mom Ashima Sharma for the 'support' and 'motivation.' In the cute picture, little Anushka is cradled in her mother's arms and wears a beautiful smile. "Wherever I've managed to reach in my profession is because of the support and motivation my mother has provided me with. Happy Mother's Day to this beautiful woman," Anushka, 30, captioned her post. (This is such a cute picture, Anushka). The actress is reportedly in the US right now for her forthcoming film Zero. Take a look at Anushka Sharma's Mother's Day post.
Highlights
- Wherever I've managed to reach is because of her support: Anushka
- Her husband Virat had also shared a beautiful message
- Anushka is reportedly in the US right now
Anushka's husband Virat Kohli posted this on Mother's Day. The Indian cricket team captain is currently busy with Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.
Don't think you can put this across any better; to the REAL superheroes, #HappyMothersDaypic.twitter.com/mfeCYwlqce— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 13, 2018
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married last December at a resort in Tuscany (Italy). Only their families and close friends had attended the wedding festivities. After reaching India, the couple had hosted two wedding receptions.
Anushka recently celebrated her 30th birthday with Virat in Bengaluru and the doting husband made sure she had a blast. "Best birthday with the bestest, kindest, bravest man in the world. Love you for making it so special my love," wrote Anushka.
Here are the pictures from her birthday celebrations.
CommentsAnushka was last seen in Pari, which was also produced by her. She co-owns Clean Slate Films with her brother Karnesh. Before Pari, she produced her films NH 10 and Phillauri.
In Zero, she co-stars with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka also has Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.