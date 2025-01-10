Alia Bhatt, In Swimsuit, Sums Up Her Beach Vacation Mood In Thailand

Alia Bhatt's family trip to Thailand has got fans hooked. Reason? Stunning photographs of the Kapoor-Bhatt clan from the picturesque destination. And now, Alia has dropped a slew of fresh "beach photos". The more the merrier, right?

Alia Bhatt greets us with a cute smile in the opening frame. She takes a dip in the turquoise waters wearing a navy blue swimsuit. Embracing her sporty side the actress embarked on a thrilling speedboat adventure.

Her on-point selfie game with sister Shaheen is definitely the show-stealer. Don't miss her glamorous solo shot.

From hitting the gym to riding a cycle and experiencing the beauty of the tropical getaway, Alia Bhatt's travel album serves major goals. Her side note read, “If you didn't post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation?”

Prior to that, Alia Bhatt dropped another set of fam-jam moments from the trip. Ranbir Kapoor kissing Alia Bhatt's forehead in the first snap screamed love.

Noticed Raha's million-dollar expression? How cute! Cruise rides and enjoying sunsets were on the cards. Alia and filmmaker Ayan Mukherji's selfie against the scenic backdrop made it to the frame.

Sharing the photos, Alia Bhatt wrote, “2025: where love leads & the rest just follows...!! Happy New Year all.”

Soni Razdan's travel carousel had our attention from the get-go. Major highlight: The film veteran posing with her daughters — Alia and Shaheen. Slide seven features the perfect group photo: Soni Razdan, Shaheen, Alia-Ranbir Kapoor with Raha,

Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara.

“Bags full of memories and hearts full of happiness” captioned Soni Razdan.

Here's another couple of cruise clicks by Soni Razdan “making forever memories” on the vacation.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the Vasan Bala-directed film Jigra. She shared screen space with Vedang Raina. Up next, Alia has been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Vicky Kaushal plays a key role in the project.