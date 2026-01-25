Mona Singh Shares BTS Pics With Sunny Deol And Diljit Dosanjh, Reacts To <i>Border 2</i> Success

Some films don't just open in theatres but walk straight into people's hearts. And that's exactly what seems to be happening with 'Border 2'. Just days after its release, the war drama is being talked about everywhere, and the cast is clearly soaking it all in.

Actress Mona Singh, who plays Sunny Deol's wife in the film, has been especially moved by the response. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a carousel of behind-the-scenes moments from the sets, along with pictures from the Mumbai screening.

The first photo in the post is a black-and-white picture of Mona with Sunny Deol, who plays her on-screen husband. Another slide shows her with Guneet Sandhu, who plays her son in the film. There is also a picture of her standing beside Diljit Dosanjh, along with a few candid moments from the sets and the screening.

Along with the pictures, Mona added a caption that read, "Thank you for all the love. Border 2 is now in theatres near you. #Jan2026 #Border2 #Love."

Take a look

Border 2 made a strong start at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected ₹32.10 crore net in India on its first day, and the numbers are expected to rise over the weekend and during the Republic Day holiday.

The film is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and shows how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. The film brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. It is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films.

