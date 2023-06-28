Mona Singh On Having 'Horrible Experiences' Early In Her Career: 'I Learnt To Back Off'

Image was shared by Mona Singh. (courtesy: monajsingh)

Laal Singh Chaddha actor Mona Singh needs no introduction. The actress, who started her career in 2003 with the iconic show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, has time and again showcased her acting prowess across all mediums, be it films or OTT. However, things were always a bed of roses for the actress. In an extensive chat with News18, Mona Singh revealed that she was put in multiple uncomfortable situations in the early days of her career. Talking about her experience in her days of struggling, Mona told News18, "I felt uncomfortable during the initial stage when I used to come to Bombay from Pune to audition. I met a lot of different kinds of people and some were very weird. That was the time when you start backing off and understand that you aren't in the right space or the company of the right people."

Talking about how women are instinctive and can tell right from wrong, Mona Singh continued "I was so young when I started. I was just 20-21, coming out of college and trying to do something in life. I was so new in the city. I was so naïve and vulnerable. But as women, our instincts are so sharp that we get to know who's looking at us nicely and who's not. I've had some scary meetings and horrible experiences initially. But I learnt to back off and get out of those situations.”

Actress Mona Singh was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. For the unversed, she played the role of Aamir Khan's mother in the film. Notably, Mona had earlier worked with Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan in the blockbuster film 3 Idiots.

Last year, Mona Singh shared her experience of working on the project with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan, the film's co-producer Kiran Rao and the film's director Advait Chandan. Mona Singh curated a video, which had behind-the-scene pictures from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. She summed up her experience with these words in her caption: "And it's a wrap on Laal Singh Chaddha for me. Goodbyes aren't easy especially when you've had such an amazing and magical experience. Thank you, team Laal Singh Chaddha, for so much love."

Mona Singh became a household name after she featured in the popular TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, which marked her debut in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has also starred in TV shows like Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar,Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She has also featured in films like 3 Idiots and Utt Pataang.