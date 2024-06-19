Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Shares Aww-Dorable Pics Of Her Baby Bump

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone )

Ahead of the pre-release event of Nag Ashwin'sKalki 2898 AD, superstar Deepika Padukone treated her fans and followers to lovely pictures of herself in a gorgeous black dress. The mom-to-be shared a blurry, monochrome picture of her ensemble with a slit in the back. The actor completed the look with high heels and jewellery. She also shared photos of her holding her bump with her hair tied up in a messy ponytail. For the caption, she wrote, "Okay enough…Now I'm hungry." Check out her post below:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most adorable couples. The parents-to-be never miss a chance to make each other feel extra special. A few weeks back, the actress dedicated a cute video to her husband. In a clip shared on Deepika's Instagram Stories, a dog can be seen repeatedly looking at the camera. The text on the video read, “Me looking at my man every 5 seconds because he's the cutest, most handsomest man I've ever seen.” Resharing the video, originally posted by a digital creator, Deepika tagged Ranveer and shared a GIF of pink hearts. Too cute, right?

Previously, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went out for a dinner date. The couple was joined by Ranveer's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavani, and Deepika's mother, Ujjala Padukone. They were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The two looked stylish in uber-cool outfits. In one of the viral videos, Ranveer is seen protecting Deepika from fans and photographers.

Check out the video shared by a paparazzi page below:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018 in Italy. In February this year, the couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram. The duo disclosed that the due date is in September.