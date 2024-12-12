Mohanlal On <i>Pushpa 2</i>'s Roaring Success: "It's Like A Gatecrash"

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule recently made its theatrical debut and had a record-breaking opening at the box office. The film managed to earn Rs 1,000 crore within six days of its release. Now, megastar Mohanlal has reacted to the movie's pan-India success. At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Barroz in Mumbai, the actor praised Pushpa 2 for setting new box office standards and breaking boundaries.

“I offer a simple prayer to the Almighty. Films should run. The film industry's wheel has to turn because of release, because of success. So, every film should run. And people should respect the film. Not just Pushpa 2 – a lot of big films are coming. And, even my film, I wish it should run,” Mohanlal told News18.

Referring to Pushpa 2: The Rule's success as a “gatecrash”, Mohanlal added, “Because it's like a gatecrash. Somebody comes in. I did a film long back – Kalapani. It was a pan-Indian film long back. Santosh [Sivan] only shot that film. He got a National Award. So, somebody should do. We have all the materials, all the great technicians, artists. But somebody should bring out very different films that can be shown to anywhere in the world. So, we are just trying and let it happen."

Besides Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule also features Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Directed by Sukumar, the film is the sequel to the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa 2 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music by T-Series.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal's Barroz started production in March 2021 and it was shot in Kochi, Gao, Bangkok and Chennai. The film marks the directorial debut of Mohanlal and is scheduled to be released in theatres on Christmas.