<I>L2 Empuraan</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal's Film Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore Mark

L2: Empuraan, headlined by Mohanlal, opened in the theatres on March 27. The film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is now inching towards the 90-crore club.

On Day 8 (April 3), L2: Empuraan minted ₹ 4 crore at the ticket window, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total box office collection now stands at ₹ 88.35 crore.

L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 hit Lucifer, registered a Malayalam occupancy rate of 23.26 percent on its second Thursday.

Mohanlal plays the role of Khureshi Ab'raam in L2: Empuraan. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen as Zayed Masood. The action thriller also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Sachin Khedekar, Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jerome Flynn and Eriq Ebouaney in important roles.

L2: Empuraan, released in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, is bankrolled by Subaskaran, Gokulam Gopalan and Antony Perumbavoor under the banners of Lyca Productions, Sree Gokulam Movies and Aashirvad Cinemas.

L2: Empuraan recently got embroiled in a controversy after right-wing groups criticised the film for its alleged depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Following this, producer Antony Perumbavoor confirmed that a little over 2 minutes of scenes have been removed from the film.

Antony Perumbavoor, in a conversation with the media, revealed that Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran and the producers jointly agreed to the edit. He confessed that the decision was not made out of fear.

Antony Perumbavoor said, “There is no question of being afraid. We live in a society. We never intended to do anything that would hurt the sentiments of anyone. If someone is unhappy with the film, then as producers, directors and actors of the movie, we all have the responsibility to address that grievance.”

He added, “So, we all jointly took the decision to carry out the edits. Around two minutes and some seconds worth of scenes have been removed.”

Previously, Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother, Mallika, defended his son amid the ongoing L2: Empuraan controversy. She refuted the claims that Prithviraj had misled Mohanlal and the film's producers by sharing a long note on Facebook. Read all about it here.