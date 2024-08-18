Mohanlal Hospitalised Due To High Fever, Breathlessness. Prescribed To Avoid Crowded Places

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after he complained of fever and breathlessness, reported news agency IANS. Kochi's Amrita Hospital said in a statement released on Sunday, "This is to certify that I have examined Mr Mohanlal, 64 years old male, MRD No 1198168. He is having complaints of high-grade fever, breathing difficulty and generalised myalgia. He is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection. He has been advised to take medications with five days of rest and to avoid crowded places", reported IANS. The Drishyam actor returned to Kochi after completing the Gujarat schedule of big-budget action movie L2 Empuraan.

A few months ago, Mohanlal and Shah Rukh Khan's X exchange hit the headlines after the Malayalam superstar danced to Shah Rukh Khan's Zinda Banda at an award show. This super-fun conversation between the stars started when a fan page shared a video of Mohanlal dancing to Zinda Banda at an award show in Kochi. Re-sharing the video, SRK wrote: "Thank you, Mohanlal sir, for making this song the most special for me now. Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love you sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda."

In response, Mohanlal wrote: "Dear Shah Rukh Khan, nobody can do it like you! You are and always will be the OG Zinda Banda in your classic, inimitable style. Thanks for your kind words. Also, just dinner? Why not groove to some Zinda Banda over breakfast, too?" and thus began the dinner plans. Take a look:

In his four-decade-long career, Mohanlal has acted in more than 400 films. He was awarded the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan -- India's highest civilian awards in 2001 and 2019 respectively. He is also a Lt. Colonel with the Territorial Army.

Mohanlal's directorial debut Barroz will be released on October 2, just before the beginning of the nine-day Navratri festival this year. It was slated to be released on March 28, 2024, but the film's team decided to postpone the release citing post-production delays.