Mithun Chakraborty's Son Namashi To Make Debut In Film Direction. Details Here

Mithun Chakraborty's younger son Namashi Chakroborty will make his debut in direction. On his birthday, Namashi announced the news and said, "On my birthday today, I announce my first venture as a director, to be made under my home production MYRND MOVIES. I will also essay the lead role in the film." The yet-to-be-titled film is an experimental romantic-drama. The film stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Dishani Chakraborty, Kaushik Dasgupta, Vishnu Warrier, Shrikant Watts, Raahul Kanodia, Samrat Rattan. Namashi has acted in films like Bad Boy and Indian Fashion Factory. The film is slated to release in February, 2025.

Mithun Chakraborty was born in Calcutta into a Bengali Hindu family to Basanta Kumar Chakraborty and Shanti Rani Chakraborty. He made his acting debut in Mrigayaa (1976). He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance. Later, he won two more National Film Awards for his roles in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998). Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Ghar Ek Mandir, Jallad and Pyaar Jhukta Nahin are some of his other popular films. He was recently seen in The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Mithun Chakraborty was announced as the recipient of the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour on the eve of Republic Day, this year.

Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata following an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain, earlier this year. The statement released by the hospital mentioned that the actor was brought to the hospital with complaints of weakness in his right upper and lower limbs.